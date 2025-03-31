911 call connected to rapper Young Scooter’s death released

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman’s voice who called 911 during the incident related to Rapper Young Scooter’s death.

Young Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Bailey, died Friday night on what was his 39th birthday, according to Variety and other outlets.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called to a home on William Nye Drive to reports of shots fired and a woman being seen being dragged into a home. Officers never found a woman or confirmed that any shots had been fired.

However, a woman called 911 describing an alleged incident during the time of Bailey’s death.

Now, APD is asking the public for help identifying the female caller. According to Atlanta officials, the call was made from a 911-only phone.

Authorities said when officers arrived, a man opened the door and closed it in the officers’ faces. Two men then ran out of the back of the house.

One went back inside, but the other ran from the police and began hopping fences, according to police. Police say, at some point, Bailey seriously injured his leg and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Reports circled on social media claiming that Bailey had been shot by police. Atlanta police confirmed that their officers never fired their weapons during the incident.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

