Atlanta family says mattress contains fiberglass causing allergic reaction

ATLANTA — A southeast Atlanta woman did not know what was causing the itchy rash covering her body.

“I was itching, but couldn’t figure out why,” Luanda Chamberlain said. “I broke out in hives. My arms, legs and back were covered in welts and hives,” she continued.

That’s when she realized the problem was her mattress. Tiny pieces of fiberglass were coming out of the Casper mattress.

“I go into my room, pull back the cover of my sheet and then start looking at the mattress and I realize there’s fiberglass all on the mattress, on the mattress cover, the fiberglass is all coming out. There’s fiberglass on my sheets, on my mattress topper, on my foundation, on my bedroom rug,” Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain is not alone.

Channel 2 Action News searched the Consumer Product Safety Commission database and found more than 100 similar complaints all from different manufacturers.

In one of those complaints last month about a Casper mattress the summary says, “40-year-old, 43-year-old and 14-year-old consumers’ mattress emitted fiberglass. The cover never came off and the mattress was never moved. They all had respiratory issues, itchy eyes, and skin rashes.”

Fiberglass has been added to many mattresses in recent years for fireproofing.

Chamberlain says problems started with their mattress when they unzipped the cover to wash it.

“It has a full zipper for you to unzip it to wash it,” she said.

However, Casper now warns on its website, “DO NOT unzip the mattress cover” and says customers “should not remove the cover for any reason.”

Casper has refunded Chamberlain for the cost of her mattress and removed it.

However, she is still trying to recover thousands of dollars in extensive cleaning that is required to remove fiberglass from the home.

The bill for that specialized cleaning is more than $3,500.

“Honestly, I feel physically, mentally, and emotionally really upset about it. It’s unbelievable that this is happening to me in my house. It’s really upsetting,” Chamberlain said.

The state of California passed a law that will ban fiberglass in mattresses in that state starting in 2027.

