Rep. Lucy McBath suspends exploratory committee to run for GA governor

U.S. Rep Lucy McBath has suspended her exploratory committee for a potential run for Georgia governor. McBath said her husband has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

“My heart is so full from everyone who has supported my family as we undergo this difficult period. I will be spending some months focusing on my husband’s recovery journey, and I cannot make a decision to run for Governor or not at this time. " McBath said in a statement on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

McBath, who represents Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, filed the paperwork for the committee earlier this month.

While it’s not an official announcement, forming an exploratory committee allows a potential candidate to start raising money for a campaign.

A representative for McBath said she is not ruling out a run for governor in 2026 and she will be staying in Congress while her husband undergoes treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gov. Brian Kemp’s second and final term ends in 2026 and the race to take over the governor’s mansion is expected to be wide-open.

As of March, only two candidates have officially declared: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr for the GOP nomination and former pastor Olujimi Brown for the Democratic nomination.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group