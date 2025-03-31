Teen charged with making threats against North Cobb Christian School

ACWORTH, Ga. — A 17-year-old was arrested Monday morning after police said threats were made against North Cobb Christian School.

According to the Acworth Police Department, officers responded to North Cobb Christian School on Eagle Drive on a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI told Acworth police that they’d received a SnapChat photo with a school shooting threat.

That information was provided to the school resources officers.

“Officers and detectives quickly arrived on the scene and worked with Cobb County Police and North Cobb Christian School’s School Resource Officers,” police said.

Police said a student, identified as Ella Sever, 17 of Acworth, was arrested and taken to the Acworth Police Department for further investigation.

Sever faces a felony charge of making terrorist threats and is currently in custody at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office without a bond.

“The Acworth Police Department would like to make it known that all threats and comments made on social media are taken seriously. Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the consequences of posting threats or making inappropriate comments,” according to police.

