Pair swipes stolen credit card, buys over $63K worth of jewelry at Kay Jewelers

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are asking the community for help identifying a pair accused of buying thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from Perimeter Mall while fraudulently using a credit card.
According to officials, it happened between September 25, 2024 to September 27, 2024.
Police said a man and woman, walked into the Kay Jewelers inside Perimeter Mall and illegally purchased $63,497.34 worth of jewelry using an individual’s credit card.
DPD said the pair committed credit card theft and is hoping someone can identify the two.
Anyone with information can receive up to $5,000 in reward money. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or text “CSGA” to 738477. All tips remain 100% anonymous.
