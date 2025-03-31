Local

US armored vehicle pulled from swamp but fate of 4 soldiers still unknown

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Army Missing Soldiers In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, along with Lithuanian Army and emergency services personnel, discuss their plan to recover four U.S. soldiers in a U.S. Army M88 Hercules submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area near Pabadre, Lithuania, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Trevor Wilson/U.S. Army via AP) (Trevor Wilson/AP)
Lithuanian officials provided an update on Monday on the soldiers from Fort Stewart who disappeared after a training exercise.

They confirmed that crews pulled a U.S. armored vehicle from a swamp on Sunday after a six-day search.

“The armored vehicle was pulled ashore at 4:40 a.m., the towing operation is complete, Lithuanian Military Police and US investigators continue their work,” Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said.

It’s unclear though if the soldiers are inside the vehicle. The defense minister said updates on the soldiers’ fate will come first from the U.S. Army.

“Until the investigators have more details, we need to stay calm and focused, and keep in mind the sensitivity of the situation and the concerns of the soldiers’ families,” Šakalienė said.

All of the soldiers are from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. They were conducting a training exercise in the town of Pabradė when they and their M88 Hercules armored vehicle were reported missing.

The U.S. Army has not released the soldiers’ names.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

