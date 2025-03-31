Strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts likely today

Be weather aware today with a line of strong to severe storms that will move through north Georgia.

The main threats will be 60+ mph damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. While the overall risk is low, a brief spin-up tornado is possible.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan are watching the storms to our west in parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The storm risk will start to go up as we head into the late morning for northwest Georgia and midday into the early afternoon hours for metro Atlanta.

What to know for Monday:

Scattered strong and severe storms Monday

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat; hail and a brief spin up tornado is possible

A second, broken line of storms is possible along the cold front late this afternoon

Drying out Tuesday

Near record highs later this week

Strong to severe storms likely today





