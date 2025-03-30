Body of GA woman who disappeared after crash discovered in deep well near her car

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a woman who disappeared after getting in a crash in Monroe County on Saturday has been found.

Shirley Obert, 67, was involved in a crash near Abercrombie and Oxford Road.

Crews searched for hours and located her body at the bottom of a deep well that was surrounded by very thick brush near where her car was found.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it appears Obert was trying to go for help after the crash when she fell into the well.

