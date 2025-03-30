GA woman who suffered miscarriage charged after fetus found in dumpster

TIFTON, Ga. — Police in south Georgia are investigating after they said a fetus was found in an apartment dumpster.

On March 20, around 6 a.m. Tifton first responders were called to Brookfield Mews Apartments regarding an unconscious woman who was bleeding.

First responders later confirmed the woman, identified as Selena Maria Chandler-Scott, 24, of Tifton, had suffered a miscarriage earlier. Scott was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

A witness told Tifton police, Scott had put the fetus in a bag and placed the bag in a dumpster outside. Tifton officers found the dead fetus, police said.

At that time, no charges were filed against the 24-year-old mother.

The next day, upon further investigation, Tifton police arrested and charged Scott with one count of concealing the death of another person and one count of throwing away or abandoning a dead body prohibited.

Tift County Deputy Coroner Blair Veazy told WALB the autopsy revealed the fetus that was found in the dumpster at the Brookfield Mews Apartments was approximately 19 weeks old. Veazy also told WALB there were no signs of injury or trauma, and the baby never took a breath. It was determined that the mom just had a natural miscarriage.

“You know it’s just an unfortunate, sad situation,” Veazy told WALB.

Scott is being held in the Tift County Jail awaiting her first appearance. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Tifton Police Department Det. Chris Knight at 229-382-3132.

