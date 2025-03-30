Dunwoody police involved in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody officer is recovering after a head-on collision early Sunday morning, police said.

According to officials, officers received a call just before 5 a.m. about a suspected drunk driver near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive. A witness told police a person appeared to be asleep at the wheel while idle at the intersection.

A short time later, the witness called back and told police the vehicle started moving again. Authorities said police were a short distance from the area when an officer found the vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Ashford Dunwoody Road at Perimeter Center North.

That officer was able to swerve and avoid a crash with the suspect’s vehicle. Officials said, another officer started driving southbound on Ashford Dunwoody Road at Meadow Lane and wasn’t able to avoid the suspect’s vehicle which led to a head-on crash with the suspected drunk driver.

According to Dunwoody police, the officer is OK. The officer’s age and identity was not released.

The suspected drunk driver, whose age and identity were not released is charged with DUI and several other traffic charges by the Georgia State Patrol.

Since the airbags were deployed in both vehicles, the suspected drunk driver was taken to the hospital for medical clearance. The suspect will be booked into the DeKalb County Jail upon release.

GSP is investigating the crash.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more details.

