GA woman missing following car crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been missing since she was involved in a car accident Saturday morning.

Shirley Obert, 67, was involved in a crash near Abercrombie and Oxford Road in Monroe County.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and back pants, described as a Chick-fil-A uniform.

If you have seen her or know any details about her location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

