GA woman missing following car crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been missing since she was involved in a car accident Saturday morning.
Shirley Obert, 67, was involved in a crash near Abercrombie and Oxford Road in Monroe County.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt and back pants, described as a Chick-fil-A uniform.
If you have seen her or know any details about her location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rapper Young Scooter dies after running from Atlanta police, reports say
- North Georgia man accused of stealing $14 million from his job
- Metro Atlanta shattered the 35-year record for the highest amount of pollen today
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group