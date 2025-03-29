Metro Atlanta shattered the 35-year record for the highest amount of pollen today

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is shattering the record-high pollen count with higher totals on Saturday than in the last 35 years.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma says Saturday’s pollen count is 14,801.

For context, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said the record in recent years was 9,369 in March 2012. And the highest pollen count last year was 8,740 in April 2024.

Luckily, though, we’ve got some rain in the forecast, which will hopefully wash some of that pollen out and give those of us with allergies a little relief.

Starting Sunday morning, Deon says scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will be moving through. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and stick around for the afternoon.

There’s at least a small chance of rain into next week, which could help lower those pollen counts.

