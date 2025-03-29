Rapper Young Scooter dies after running from Atlanta police, reports say

ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper has been identified as the man who died after injuring his leg while running from police.

Young Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Bailey, died Friday night on what was his 39th birthday, according to Variety and other outlets.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called to a home on William Nye Drive to reports of shots fired and a woman being seen being dragged into a home. Officers never found a woman or confirmed that any shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, a man opened the door and closed it in the officers’ faces. Two men then ran out of the back of the house.

One went back inside, but the other ran from the police and began hopping fences. They say, at some point, he seriously injured his leg and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Reports circled on social media claiming that Bailey had been shot by police. Atlanta police confirmed that their officers never fired their weapons during the incident.

Bailey rose to prominence when he was one of the first artists signed to Future’s Freebandz label, according to Variety.

He earned his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 for “Jet Lag” with Future and Juice Wrld in 2018.

