Delta flight narrowly misses U.S. Air Force jet near Washington, D.C. airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Delta Air Lines flight had a close call with a U.S. Air Force jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday afternoon.

According to CNN, collision warning alarms sounded in the cockpit of the passenger plane headed for Minneapolis.

The Air Force jet flew past at more than 350 miles per hour at 800 feet, according to tracking data.

Delta says two pilots, three flight attendants and 131 passengers were on board their plane.

In a statement, a Delta spokesperson emphasized that the flight crew followed all procedures to maneuver the plane to safety.

The FAA is now investigating the crash.

This happened south of the airport near the location where an American Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter collided two months ago, killing 67 people.

