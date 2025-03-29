Savannah Bananas: What to know about baseball’s biggest party at Truist Park this weekend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — They’ve sold out baseball and even football stadiums around the country. Now, the players behind baseball’s biggest party are taking over the Atlanta Braves stadium.

The Savannah Bananas, the team known for its quirky rules and viral dance moves, will play at Truist Park this weekend. The Bananas and their “rivals” the Party Animals will play on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what to know if you are heading to see the Bananas.

TICKETS AND PARKING

The Savannah Bananas used a lottery system to determine who could purchase tickets. All of their games this weekend are sold out.

The team says you may see tickets being sold on third-party sites like StubHub and SeatGeek. They warn against purchasing tickets from people on social media accounts and say any fake tickets will not be accepted.

Before the gates open, there will be a pre-game party at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Fans who have tickets are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for Saturday’s game and 3 p.m. for Sunday’s game.

The Braves parking lots around Truist Park will be available to pre-purchase online.

WHAT YOU CAN AND CANNOT BRING

The Bananas games will follow the same bag policy for Braves games at Truist Park.

No bags will be allowed except for:

Medical bags no larger than what is required to transport necessary medical equipment

Breast pumps for nursing mothers and other bags required for guests with ADA needs

Diaper bags for guests accompanied by infant(s) and/or toddler(s)

Small, single compartment clutches no larger than 5 x 9 inches

Small, single compartment clear bags no larger than 5 x 9 inches

Fans will be able to bring food inside of Truist Park but it must fit inside a clear, gallon-sized plastic bag. You can also bring a sealed plastic bottle of water.

Only one bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

Weapons of any kind, laser pointers, lawn chairs, banners and flags or objects that can be thrown in the stadium are prohibited.

WEATHER AND TRAFFIC

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Saturday night will be warm and cloudy with a 20% chance of a quick passing shower.

Scattered rain and storms are in the forecast for Sunday. Deon says scattered rain should be moving east of Truist Park heading into the afternoon, but count on rain and storms in the area before the game time.

As for traffic, give yourself an extra few minutes if you are traveling through the Cobb Cloverleaf and Cobb Parkway around the stadium.

BANANA BALL RULES

The Savannah Bananas began in 2016 as a member of the Coastal Plains League, a summer baseball league for college players.

“Banana Ball” has taken the sports world by storm with its silly rules, trick plays and dancing.

If you are unfamiliar with how Banana Ball works, here are the rules.

Win the Inning, Get the Point: Every inning = one point. The team with the most runs in an inning gets a point. The exception is the last inning where every run counts.

Every inning = one point. The team with the most runs in an inning gets a point. The exception is the last inning where every run counts. Two-hour time limit: A new inning can’t be started after 1 hour and 50 minutes. Again, every run counts in the last inning.

A new inning can’t be started after 1 hour and 50 minutes. Again, every run counts in the last inning. No stepping out of the box: You step out, it’s a strike.

You step out, it’s a strike. No bunting: Yup, Banana Ball does not include the small ball. If a hitter bunts, they are ejected from the game.

Yup, Banana Ball does not include the small ball. If a hitter bunts, they are ejected from the game. Batters can steal first: It can happen on any pitch when the hitter is batting. It’s up to the batter.

It can happen on any pitch when the hitter is batting. It’s up to the batter. No walks allowed: If there’s a ball four, the hitter can advance to as many bases as they want. Every member of the defense, except the catcher and pitcher, have to touch the baseball before it becomes live.

If there’s a ball four, the hitter can advance to as many bases as they want. Every member of the defense, except the catcher and pitcher, have to touch the baseball before it becomes live. No mound visits : The coach, players and catcher can’t approach the mound. It’s all part of keeping the game moving at the Banana Ball pace.

: The coach, players and catcher can’t approach the mound. It’s all part of keeping the game moving at the Banana Ball pace. Fan catching foul balls equals an out: This rule is important for fans in the stands.

This rule is important for fans in the stands. Showdown Tiebreaker: If there’s a tied game after two hours, the Bananas do a “showdown tiebreaker.” The hitter must score. If they score, it’s a point. If they get out, they get no points.

