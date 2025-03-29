North Georgia man accused of stealing $14 million from his job

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A north Georgia man has been accused of stealing trade secrets from his Gainesville job.

Benjamin Clayton Toombs, 60 of Dahlonega, stole “proprietary and intellectual property” that contained trade secrets from his former employer, Gainesville police said.

Police say that the property he stole was worth more than $14 million.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When Toombs stopped working at the Gainesville business, electronic data alerted authorities to the alleged theft.

Toombs was arrested on Tuesday and has since been released from the Hall County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group