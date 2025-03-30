GA woman convicted of poisoning husband with antifreeze

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman has learned her fate after she was found guilty of poisoning her husband to death.

Torii Fedrick, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Thursday after a Thomas County jury found her guilty in connection to her husband’s death.

Fedrick’s husband, Phil Fedrick died in September 2021 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. Officials said Torri Fedrick poisoned him with ethylene glycol, a substance usually found in antifreeze and brake fluid.

When her husband was taken to the hospital, medical staff suspected poisoning, authorities said. Phil Fedrick died a week later.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Torri Fedrick gave her husband the substance.

After medical staff conducted proper testing and assessments, it was later confirmed the poisoning was crucial in the case being found.

The GBI conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was poisoning.

A motive in the case wasn’t revealed.

