Georgia Southern University mourns death of live bald eagle mascot

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University’s live bald eagle mascot, “Freedom,” has died.

The university announced that Freedom died on Saturday.

He served as an ambassador for Georgia Southern and appeared for many years at Georgia Southern sporting events, the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, commencements, and other appearances across Georgia and the United States.

Freedom became a part of the Georgia Southern community in 2004 when he was found knocked out of a nest in Maitland, Florida.

A permanent injury to his beak prevented his release back into the wild.

The university acquired Freedom with the permission of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Freedom, who soared as a symbol of Georgia Southern pride and True Blue spirit,” Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero said. “Freedom was more than a mascot; he represented strength, spirit, and unity for Georgia Southern. His loss will be felt by so many in Eagle Nation.”

