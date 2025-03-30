Mother of Gwinnett boy who drowned in pond behind home details his last moments

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a non-verbal five-year-old who drowned in Gwinnett County Thursday night said they are heartbroken.

Chakia Carter told Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers she works from home and she had just gotten her twin sons off the bus Thursday.

She said a family member was watching the boys while she worked.

Carter said she went to use the restroom around 4 p.m.

“While I was in the bathroom, I could hear a particular song longer than 15 seconds, and if anyone has an autistic child or a child that’s on the spectrum, you know they replay parts of the video over and over again, and that’s what alarmed me,” Carter said.

She said she knew that meant her son wasn’t watching the video, so when she came out of the bathroom, she asked the family member where Indi Bullock went.

Gwinnett police started looking for him on Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. after his family said the door to the back patio was open.

Police focused on the woods and the pond near the reflections on Sweetwater Apartments on Sweetwater Road.

Multiple agencies worked through the night using K-9s, drones, and even a submarine to find him.

They searched for nearly 20 hours before divers found his body in the retention pond behind the family’s apartment.

Police are now investigating how the boy got off of the patio and wandered away.

“It doesn’t feel like this is real,” Carter said. “Indi and his twin brother are on a very tight schedule. They do so much. It feels like I’m going to wake up tomorrow, and he’s going to be here.”

Carter said she spoke to the medical examiner Saturday morning and said she was told Bullock’s cause of death was officially ruled a drowning.

