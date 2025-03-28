Gwinnett police searching for non-verbal 5-year-old who disappeared near Lawrenceville

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who is non-verbal.

Officers are currently searching the area around the 3400 block of Sweetwater Road near Lawrenceville for Indie Bullock.

Gwinnett police said the boy jumped over the balcony of the family’s apartment and wandered off.

Police said they have conducted water searches of some ponds nearby and also have their aerial units searching for the boy.

Investigators said the boy is Black, 3 feet tall, and weighs about 45 lbs.

Indie was last seen wearing a Black t-shirt, green shorts and did not have any shoes on.

We are still waiting to get a photo of the boy.

Police ask that if anyone sees anything, to please call 911.

