Young teen critically injured in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting involving a young teen.

That teen has been critically injured.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Glenwood Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

DeKalb County police said the victim and the shooter know each other, but the shooter is not in custody at this point.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call DeKalb police, or you can send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for the latest on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group