Kohl’s store in Gwinnett County is one of 27 stores closing for good this weekend

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Attention Kohl’s shoppers in Gwinnett County. You only have a few days left to shop at the store in Duluth.

The popular department store will be closing 27 locations this weekend. The list includes the Venture Pointe Shopping Center location on Liddell Road.

Kohl’s said that the locations closing were among its lowest-performing stores.

“As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams,” Kohl’s said in a statement.

The Duluth Kohl’s final day will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to its website.

Kohl’s said employees were offered a “competitive severance package” and can apply for open jobs at other locations.

