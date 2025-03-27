Armed robbers violently attack man on Atlanta Beltline near skate park

ATLANTA — Police are searching for two men who violently robbed a man on the Atlanta Beltline.

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Willoughby Way near the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a video shared by police, you can see the suspects beating a man and then pistol whipping him. Police said one of the suspect’s guns went off during the assault, but no one was shot.

The victim had multiple bruises on his head and face. The suspects took off and haven’t been captured.

Atlanta police shared video of the attack on its Facebook page. Warning: Some may find the video disturbing.

Anyone who has information can contact APD investigators and remain anonymous. There is a $5,000 CrimeStoppers reward for information that leads to an arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group