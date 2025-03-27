Family says ‘we’re lost’ after 3-year-old killed in Rome apartment fire

ROME, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is dead, and his mother and sister are in the hospital after a fire broke out at a Rome apartment complex.

It happened at the Redmond Chase Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

While the details are limited as to how the fire started, family members say they are now focused on helping the boy’s mother get over this.

“Lexi is just devastated. We’re doing everything to just console her,” the mother’s stepfather, Scott Maddox, said. “It’s a very sad day. We’re lost.”

Maddox said the young boy had just celebrated his 3rd birthday on March 3.

The boy’s older sister named Emmy, is currently in a burn unit in Augusta.

“She suffered second-degree burns on her legs and buttocks and also had smoke inhalation,” Maddox said.

He did say that she was playing peek-a-boo with the nurses at the hospital.

As for the boy’s mother, Alexis, she remains in the ICU with smoke inhalation.

“This is one of those times that is appropriate to talk about thoughts and prayers. We’ll take them,” Maddox said.

Maddox said he plans on starting a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical bills and help his family get back on their feet.

