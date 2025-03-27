Atlanta police investigating shooting involving one of their own officers

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they investigating a shooting involving one of their own officers.
The shoot happened around 7:30 p.m. along Lakewood Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it has been called in to help with the investigation.
