Atlanta police investigating shooting involving one of their own officers

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they investigating a shooting involving one of their own officers.

The shoot happened around 7:30 p.m. along Lakewood Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it has been called in to help with the investigation.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer at the scene.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group