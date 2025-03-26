Federal agents raid manufacturing plant in Bartow County in human trafficking investigation

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Federal agents, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are executing search warrants at Wellmade Industries and several homes in Bartow County as part of a human trafficking investigation.

According to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, agents from the FBI are working with Homeland Security Investigations, Bartow deputies, the GBI and other agencies to determine if Wellmade Industries is “using fraud and coercion to induce Chinese nationals and other immigrants to work” at the flooring company.

A spokesman for Homeland Security Investigations said the operation was part of an active and ongoing criminal investigation focused on “serious allegations of labor trafficking involving foreign nationals and financial crimes tied to the employer’s practices.”

The spokesman also said that the owner of Wellmade was arrested on state charges in Georgia.

Special agents are on the scene at the facility in Bartow County now to investigate claims about the potential exploitation of workers in Cartersville, Ga. but say there is no immediate threat to public safety.

The FBI said in a statement that they have 20 linguists and a victim specialist on-site to help with dozens of potential victims.

The federal agency said it remains to “working with our law enforcement partners and investigating allegations of human trafficking and to break the cycle of force, fraud, or coercion that binds victims to their traffickers.”

The Homeland Security spokesman confirmed Zhu Chen, the owner of Wellmade, was arrested.

According to Bartow County jail records, he faces three charges of trafficking persons for labor or sexual servitude.

