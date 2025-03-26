Worker who died after fall from 19th floor wasn’t wearing a helmet or harness

ATLANTA — A construction worker wasn’t wearing protective equipment when he fell from the 19th floor of a building and died, according to a police report.

Atlanta police released the report on Tuesday and identified the victim as 20-year-old Lauinier Bonilla.

The accident happened on March 20 at 327 Mitchell Street, one of the construction sites for the Centennial Yards redevelopment project. Bonilla worked as a subcontractor.

A witness who was paying to park across the street saw a man fall from the building around 10:35 a.m. Officials declared Bonilla dead at the scene.

According to the incident report, Bonilla was not wearing a harness or a helmet when he fell. Police said he was wearing an orange vest. Bonilla’s employer said he would report the incident to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

An OSHA spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is investigating the incident, but no other information was available.

Centennial Yards released the following statement shortly after the accident.

“Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at one of the development sites in downtown Atlanta within the boundaries of Centennial Yards. Our thoughts are with the affected families.”

