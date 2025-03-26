Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addresses players’ latest driving arrests

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke for the first time on Tuesday about the recent arrests of Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley.

Athens-Clarke County police charged Tuggle, a sophomore wide receiver, with speeding and reckless driving. Easley, a redshirt offensive lineman, faces reckless conduct reckless driving charges in Oconee County after reports that he crashed into an apartment building.

Both players have been suspended from all team activities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smart spoke to media during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. The Bulldogs head coach said he was disappointed in the players’ decisions, but reiterated that the program is educating their players.

“You know, both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes. As far as the process we followed, it’s not been several months. You know, it’s been several years in terms of defensive driving courses, having players ride and learn how to drive, just like my two kids did, with a driver’s service,” Smart said.

“Josh Brooks has done a tremendous job meeting with every player, and we’ve had several speakers come in, and we continue to educate. We’re not going to stop at that. You know, it’s very unfortunate that, you know, one of those young men got his driver’s license within one month of that happening at 18 or 19 years old, and it’s amazing how many kids come to school now without a driver’s license. So, it’s no excuse, but one of those things we will continue to educate and discipline our guys to try to correct it,” Smart added.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several driving-related arrests involving UGA players in the two years since football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a crash.

Smart has previously said that he has suspended players and even kicked them off the team for getting arrested.

When he was asked on Tuesday about ultimatums, Smart said the program will continue a “case-by-case basis” approach.

“And there are things that surround on each one of these outside of what, just the immediate reaction is how in the world can this happen again. And I get that. But each one on case-by-case basis, you have to look at it like these are your children. That’s the way I look at it….They make mistakes and the consequences that come with those are based on a case-by-case basis.”

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group