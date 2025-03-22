Suspended UGA lineman arrested after crashing car into apartment complex, report says

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A University of Georgia lineman was arrested on Friday after a crash that took place earlier in the week, according to an incident report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the report, Marques Easley, a redshirt offensive lineman, crashed into an apartment building in Watkinsville on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Easley, 19, was booked into the Oconee County Jail on Friday afternoon and released less than half an hour later on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records. He was charged with reckless conduct and reckless driving.

According to the report, Easley’s 2021 Dodge Challenger lost control and left the roadway where it first struck a power box and two other cars.

He told officers that he was going between 25 and 30 miles per hour, but investigators say tire marks and other evidence instead point to him “laying drag.”

RELATED STORIES:

Easley was taken to the hospital after the crash, but his injuries were not outlined in the report.

On Thursday, UGA Athletics announced that Easley and fellow freshman Nitro Tuggle had been suspended from the team indefinitely.

Tuggle’s suspension stemmed from a separate incident in which he was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with speeding and reckless driving.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group