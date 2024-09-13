UGA football player arrested for driving at speeds above 100 miles per hour

ATHENS, Ga. — Another Georgia football player was arrested for speeding and reckless driving on Thursday night.

The Athens Clarke County Police Department said Daniel Harris was driving along the Georgia 10 outer loop at College Station when he was pulled over.

Driving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Harris reached 106 miles per hour, according to a police report.

Police said Harris reached this speed so he could pass up two other cars. Additionally, police said it was wet and rainy at the time.

In the report, officers said Harris was driving with an expired tag and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Harris was charged with the following:

Reckless driving

No seatbelt

Operation of unregistered vehicle without current license plate/revalidation decal

No proof of insurance

Affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield

Harris, a sophomore defensive back is the latest UGA football player to be arrested.

Since a deadly January 2023 crash that killed UGA football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy, several other football players have been arrested on charges related to their driving.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the UGA Athletic Department and the university for a statement on their arrest.

