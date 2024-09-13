Want the Uber, but not the driver? This could be your answer

ATLANTA — If getting in the car with a stranger is your least favorite part of taking a rideshare, Uber might just be solving your problem.

Uber is partnering with autonomous vehicle company Waymo to launch a fleet of self-driving electric cars starting early next year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Waymo already operates in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix with self-driving cars giving rides, but are expanding their partnership to Atlanta and Austin.

“Riders who request an UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with a Waymo for qualifying trips,” Uber says in its announcement.

They say the driverless rides will start being offered in Atlanta in early 2025 and will gradually build to hundreds of vehicles in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Waymo’s mission is to be the world’s most trusted driver, and we’re excited to launch this expanded network,” Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said.

The Waymo Jaguar I-PACE SUVs will be dispatched exclusively through the Uber app.

Waymo started testing the autonomous cars in Atlanta earlier this year. They’ve been mapping the city, but with a person monitoring from behind the wheel.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Waymo driverless cars have hit Atlanta’s streets. Here’s what we’ve learned about them The driverless cars will be testing Atlanta’s famously difficult driving for the summer.

©2024 Cox Media Group