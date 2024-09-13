Man charged with murder after driving away from deadly Alpharetta shooting on motorcycle

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department has made an arrest after a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Now a 21-year-old man from Milton is facing a murder charge.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Milton Avenue. Officers were called to respond to a report of shots fired, and when they got to the scene, they found a gunshot victim.

Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Justin Mourning of Alpharetta. He was taken to a hospital Thursday morning, where he later died.

Their investigation led police to identify Jaden Lewis as the shooter. He was arrested for murder and aggravated assault on Thursday evening.

Alpharetta police Captain Andrew Splawn said it’s unclear if the two knew each other.

“This does appear to be an isolated incident,” Splawn said. “All the information we have right now shows this to be isolated, then it escalated due to an argument.”

Police released photos of the suspect seen driving away on a motorcycle Thursday morning as they began their investigation.

Christine Tamisin owns “Sis and Moons,” a boutique just a few yards from where the shooting happened.

She said in her 13 years there, she’s never known of any violent crime in downtown Alpharetta. Splawn said the city had no murders last year, and Thursday’s death was the first in 2024.

“I feel safe here,” she said. “I’m not one to think it could never happen where we’re at. You always have to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings.”

Barbara McAllister works at “Karen’s Fabrics” on Main Street.

She said she’s heard of occasional minor crimes, such as thefts, but never gunfire. “It’s very concerning because this is supposedly a low-crime area,” she said. “And since we have lots of restaurants, we have tons of people around here.”

The area is filled with trendy restaurants, bars and boutiques.

“The Alpharetta downtown area is a very safe area with minimal crime, minimal violent crime, just like the city of Alpharetta as a whole,” he said.

Anyone with any more information about this case is asked to contact Detective Lawrence at 678-297-6338.

