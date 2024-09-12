AAA says Georgians are already booking holiday travel

ATLANTA — The summer travel season just came to an end and Georgians are already beginning to make travel plans for the year-end holidays.

According to a new survey by the American Automobile Association, nearly two-thirds of residents (64%) plan to take an overnight vacation between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. More than a third of Georgians (40%) typically begin booking their trip(s) before September.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Meanwhile, nearly half of bookings start in September (24%) and October (21%). A small percentage wait until the last minute to book in November (13%) and December (2%).

“If you want to have a choice in holiday plans, it would be best to book before October,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This could help ensure you get the itinerary you want at a competitive price. With two-thirds of people traveling between Thanksgiving and year-end, preferred options will book up.”

Nearly three-quarters of Georgia travelers (73%) are planning a trip with at least one overnight stay for Thanksgiving.

According to the survey, 28% of them will have already finalized their travel plans before September. Meanwhile, 26% look to finalize plans in September, and 35% will do so in October.

Only 10% will wait until November, while 1% are undecided.

AAA also gave tips for booking flights during Thanksgiving week.

The busiest travel days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Consider booking a flight on Sunday or Monday before Thanksgiving and Saturday after the holiday. Airport lines should be shorter, and flights should have more availability.

When it comes to Christmas booking trends, four-fifths of Georgia travelers (80%) are planning a trip with at least one overnight stay for Christmas. According to the survey, only 7% of them will wait until December to book their Christmas vacation(s). The most popular months to book are October (29%) and November (27%). Nearly a fifth (19%) will book this month (September).

About a sixth (16%) of Georgians booked in August or earlier.

Regardless of what date Christmas falls on, most travelers prefer to be at their destination by Christmas Eve. Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year, so travelers should expect longer lines at the airport during the weekend and Monday before the holiday.

AAA provided a few tips for booking a flight:

Book early for the best combination of price and availability. Most travelers want to skip layovers and get right to their destination. That means nonstop flights, especially those going cross-country and internationally, will fill up fast.

Book a direct flight that leaves early in the morning. Afternoon and evening flights are more susceptible to delays/cancellations due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Connecting flights multiplies the risk of something going wrong.

Consider traveling a day or two earlier than planned. Even if you face delays, you are still likely to arrive on time.

If your flight has connections, build in a couple of hours between flights. This way, if your first flight is delayed, you are less likely to miss your second one.

When it comes to winter weather impacts on air travel, air travel becomes less predictable as weather patterns change, which can cause a cascade of flight cancellations, even affecting passengers in warmer destinations.

Because of this, AAA urges travelers to consider travel insurance, which provides financial compensation if their flight is affected by covered reasons that are often weather-triggered.

TRENDING STORIES:

“While you can’t control the weather, travel Insurance can help you mitigate the damage it can cause to your plans and pocketbook,” Haas said. “Travel insurance is such a valuable resource for air travelers because it provides financial benefits for lost or delayed luggage, flight cancellations, and flight delays of as little as three hours.”

According to the new survey, the majority will book holiday travel plans before October

AAA will release its Thanksgiving Travel Forecast in early November.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett father on trial for third time, charged after 8-year-old daughter died in his home

©2024 Cox Media Group