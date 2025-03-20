Freshman UGA wide receiver charged with speeding, reckless driving

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia wide receiver has been arrested and charged for a driving-related incident.

Nitro Tuggle, whose legal name is Nitareon Tuggle, was arrested just before 2 a.m. on Thursday on misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving.

He was released from the Clarke County Detention Center less than an hour later on a $26 bond, according to jail records.

The 6′1″ freshman is originally from Goshen, Indiana, according to the team’s roster.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about what led up to his arrest and has reached out to the UGA Athletics Department for comment.

