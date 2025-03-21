Some UGA students say football team needs to crack down on players’ driving arrests

ATHENS, Ga. — Some University of Georgia students say the repeated arrests of football players are giving the university a bad name after a wide receiver’s arrest for reckless driving and speeding.

“I don’t know what Kirby’s doing, but you got to crack down on that stuff,” UGA student Michael Arbour said, talking about head coach Kirby Smart.

Arbour heard about the latest arrest of a UGA football player for allegedly creating dangerous conditions on the road. Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested early Thursday morning.

Arbour says the arrests are giving the university a bad name.

“I hear people all the time online, Georgia’s reckless. Oh no surprise Georgia’s doing this again,” he said.

Several players have been arrested for their actions behind the wheel since football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash in recently.

Student Sophia Bobo says that should have been a wake-up call.

“Oh, this is very serious. Yeah. Especially with deaths involved,” Bobo said.

Some students think the Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, money is the problem.

“They’re young kids getting fast cars and the money that’s being given to players,” UGA student Mason Liggon said.

Coach Kirby Smart has previously said that he has suspended players and even kicked them off the team for getting arrested.

But students say it’s not working because we continue to see arrests. Arbour says this is a matter of life and death and the team has to find a solution.

“There’s gotta be something out there. Other schools aren’t having this problem,” Arbour said.

The Georgia football team announced that Tuggle is suspended from team activities. He bonded out of jail. The school also announced player Marques Easley is also suspended. It did not say why.

