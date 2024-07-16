Kirby Smart says there have been fines, suspensions for UGA players arrested

DALLAS, Texas — University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke for the first time since two more players were charged and a third was cited for reckless driving and racing.

Channel 2 Action News reported last week on the arrests of offensive lineman Johnathan “Bo” Hughley and linebacker Smael Mondon.

UGA police arrested Hughley for reckless driving when he lost control of his car trying to speed around another car and crashed, according to the officer’s report.

Athens-Clarke County police arrested Mondon for racing with a teammate, Demello Jones, and telling him “not to put it in the group chat.” Police only issued a citation for Jones.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein was in the room at SEC Media Days in Dallas when Smart indirectly addressed the arrests and his disappointment.

“You know, anytime you have situation like that, you want your kids, your players to make better decisions, and not always say you can’t be outcome related. And I’m very disappointed in the outcomes,” Smart said.

“But I am very pleased with the process we’ve put in in terms of education, driver safety, requiring defensive driving, education, talking about it, having leaders stand up and talk about it, bringing speakers in, suspending or dismissing players,” he added.

Hughley and Mondon aren’t the only UGA players who have been charged for racing-related offenses.

They are just two of more than a dozen players arrested or cited for driving-related charges since Jan. 2023 after a deadly crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy.

After each arrest, questions arise about how the UGA program is disciplining the players for their arrests and citations.

Smart didn’t go into specifics, but pointed out there have been fines, suspensions and dismissals.

“I don’t know, to this point, any coaching college football that suspended a player for a driving citation we have, we have and we’ve also dismissed players based on driving citations. Nobody’s done that,” Smart said.

