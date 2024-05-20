Clarke County

UGA freshman receiver arrested on reckless driving charge, records show

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Sacovie White pictured on football field UGA No. 18 (Shot by David Hickox, WSBTV Sports)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — A freshman receiver for the University of Georgia Bulldogs was charged with traffic violations around 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to jail records from Athens-Clarke County, Sacovie White, 19, was arrested for reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

While other details are not available about what led to White’s arrest, the freshman receiver bonded out of Athens-Clarke County Jail on a $26 bond and was released an hour after his arrest, according to records.

White signed to UGA in December, one of more than two dozen to do so.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the university for a statement on White’s arrest and are working to learn more about the circumstances from law enforcement officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Crash closes all southbound lanes on I-75 near Red Top Mountain Road

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read