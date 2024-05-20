UGA freshman receiver arrested on reckless driving charge, records show

ATHENS, Ga. — A freshman receiver for the University of Georgia Bulldogs was charged with traffic violations around 3 a.m. Saturday.
According to jail records from Athens-Clarke County, Sacovie White, 19, was arrested for reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
While other details are not available about what led to White’s arrest, the freshman receiver bonded out of Athens-Clarke County Jail on a $26 bond and was released an hour after his arrest, according to records.
White signed to UGA in December, one of more than two dozen to do so.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the university for a statement on White’s arrest and are working to learn more about the circumstances from law enforcement officials.
