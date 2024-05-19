Cherokee County man found guilty of sex abuse crimes against child

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is set to be sentenced at the end of the month after he was found guilty of multiple sexual abuse crimes against a child, officials say.

Bryan Lamar Gay, 52, of Holly Springs was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of aggravated child molestation, and three counts of child molestation.

The allegations arose in January 2023 after a child in middle school disclosed sexual abuse. The child first told her mother, who reported the allegations to law enforcement.

The victim and her younger sibling participated in forensic interviews. Other family members were also interviewed.

After a four-day trial where multiple experts, the child’s mother and the victim testified, the jury returned a guilty verdict against Gay.

Chief Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea’s set Gay’s sentencing for May 28.

