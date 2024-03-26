UGA player arrested for DUI says he was ‘trying to get home,’ only had 3 beers ‘way earlier:’ report

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police have released new details after a University of Georgia transfer running back was arrested on driving under the influence and reckless driving charges.

Police arrested Trevor Etienne, who transferred from the University of Florida, on Sunday morning. He was booked into the jail around 4:35 a.m. and released just an hour later.

Jail records showed Etienne was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and improper driving on the road, reckless driving and affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows or windshields.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News received a copy of the incident report that goes into further detail about the running back’s arrest.

An Athens officer wrote that he spotted a gray car traveling on S. Milledge Avenue and Macon Highway suddenly brake and heard a loud screeching noise. The officer turned his car around to notice the gray car pass another car on a blind curve and passing a double yellow line.

The officer says the driver continued at a high speed and that he turned on his emergency lights. The officer reached speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour to catch up with the gray car that “was still gaining ground,” according to the report.

The officer says he saw the driver pass another car and more before turning onto Golf Course Road to enter an apartment complex. The officer identified the driver as Etienne and asked the 19-year-old if he had been drinking.

The officer wrote that Etienne told him he was “trying to get home” and that he was coming back from the downtown area with friends. The officer said he asked Etienne how much he had to drink and Etienne replied saying he only had three drinks “way earlier.”

Etienne was swaying, had glossed over eyes and slurred speech, according to the report. He refused to take a breathalyzer and blood alcohol test.

The University of Georgia Athletics sent the following statement following his arrest Sunday.

“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information. This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.’”

