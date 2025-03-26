4 Georgia soldiers reported missing in Lithuania

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Four U.S. Army soldiers based in Fort Stewart, Georgia have been reported missing overseas.

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa confirmed that the soldiers were conducting a training exercise at a training field near Pabradė, Lithuania when an “incident” occurred.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The soldiers, who have not been identified, were all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

“I would like to personally thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations,” said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the V Corps commanding general. “It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders.”

Search and recovery efforts are underway for the soldiers.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group