Metro Atlanta nurse says she worked three 12-hour shifts before deadly crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old nurse was arrested in connection to a crash that killed a 72-year-old earlier this month.

Around 8:17 a.m. on March 6, Forsyth County deputies were called to a two-vehicle wreck along Highway 9 and Atlanta Highway. Forsyth County officials said a blue 2017 Volkswagen Passat had crashed into a white 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Volkswagen had significant front-end damage and was not drivable, officials said.

Before deputies arrived, dispatch said the driver in the Tahoe, later identified as Jean Holbrook, 72, was being extracted from a Chevrolet Tahoe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the report, deputies spoke with the driver of the Volkswagen later identified as 24-year-old Kayla Proctor. She told deputies she was a nurse at Northside Forsyth Hospital and she was driving home from working the night shift.

“Her shift was approximately twelve and a half hours long and this was her third night shift in a row,” the report said.

Deputies said Proctor had been driving south of Highway 9 for about 15 minutes before the crash happened. Proctor told authorities she fell asleep while driving.

The report also states that deputies did not notice any signs of impairment while speaking to Proctor.

Holbrook was then taken to Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center by ambulance. Officials said deputies went to the hospital around 10:14 a.m. to give Holbrook the incident report but was immediately flagged down by a nurse.

TRENDING STORIES:

The nurse told deputies the 72-year-old was in critical condition, noting that before her arriving at the hospital, she went into cardiac arrest twice. Nurses told deputies Holbrook had complained about difficulty breathing. While this was happening, Jean went into cardiac arrest a third time. Just before 11 a.m., she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office arrested Proctor and charged her with homicide by vehicle in the second degree. She was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group