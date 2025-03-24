60-year-old man charged after 2 killed in Hall County crash

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide after allegedly causing a crash that killed two people.

On Saturday, just after 11 a.m., Hall County authorities said Rafael Garrido was driving a 2024 Nissan Titan in the right lane of Browns Bridge Road westbound near Cherry Circle. Then Kegan Thomas, 24, of Cumming, in a 2015 Kia Optima sped passed Garrido in the left lane.

Deputies said Thomas moved to the right lane while Garrido got into the left and overtook Thomas’ car. According to officials, when Garrido edged past Thomas’s car, he tried to move into the right lane on S. Smith Road.

At that point, Garrido’s truck clipped the front of the Kia, which left the road, hit a utility pole, and flipped, HCSO said. The Kia came to a stop when it hit a concrete retaining wall.

Thomas and his passenger, Ariyana Richards, 22, of Cumming both died in the crash. Thomas and Richards’s bodies were taken to the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

On Saturday evening, HCSO arrested Garrido and charged him with two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and two counts of aggressive driving, racing, and reckless driving.

He remains behind bars at the Hall County Jail.

