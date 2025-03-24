After 39 years, GBI identifies remains from Gilmer County homicide case

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that remains from a homicide investigation in 1986 have been identified.

Along with the help of federal agents, the GBI said the remains found in Gilmer County belong to homicide victim David Clary.

Hunters found Clary’s body on Aug. 9, 1986 in woods south of Ellijay. After officials investigated numerous leads, the GBI and Gilmer County sheriff’s Office at first failed to identify the remains.

Then, in Feb. 2024, the GBI said they partnered with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and Othram, Inc to use advanced DNA testing to examine the remains, leading to Clary’s identification.

“Based on the DNA, a genealogical search by the investigative team, including Othram, GBI intelligence analysts, FBI Atlanta and FBI Atlanta’s Gainesville Resident Agency produced leads that led to David Clary’s identification. FBI Portland helped with interviews and testing during the process,” the GBI said in a statement.

Now that he’s been identified, the GBI is continuing its investigation.

The agency said Clary grew up in Charlotte, N.C. and at the time of his death, he made frequent trips to metro Atlanta and north Georgia. He was last seen in Gwinnett County, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866, the GBI Cold Case Unit at 404 239-2106 or the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office at 706 635-4646.

