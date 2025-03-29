Mainly dry today, but rain and scattered storms return later this weekend into Monday

Enjoy a warm and mainly dry Saturday because the rain and chance for storms returns on Sunday and Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the humidity will increase as we go through Saturday with a small chance of a stray shower.

But starting Sunday morning, Deon says scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will be moving through. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and stick around for afternoon.

We’ll get a small break from the rain Sunday evening. A cold front moving through overnight into early Monday will have a risk of strong to severe storms.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat with a low chance of hail. A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Severe Weather Team 2 is finetuning the forecast and will have the latest timing, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

What to know for the weekend:

Weekend starts mostly dry, warm and humid

Sunday morning will be wet as scattered rain and storms move in

Late Sunday night into early Monday morning a cold front arrives with the chance for strong and severe storms

Damaging wind gusts, hail and brief tornadoes possible

