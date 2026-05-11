Vape shops could be banned in this metro Atlanta city if ordinance passes

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Vape shops could soon be banned in Dunwoody.

The city council will vote Monday on an ordinance that would stop standalone vape shops from opening within city limits.

Under the ordinance, vape stores can’t operate in popular shopping areas like Dunwoody Village or Perimeter Center or anywhere else in the city. The council member proposing the ban says it’s about regulating land use, not personal behavior.

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In his proposal, city councilmember Joe Seconder writes that Dunwoody is a compact city of only 13 square miles and that any standalone vape shop is “inherently visible and easily accessible.”

He says vaping products are increasingly used by teenagers and are often marketed in ways that appeal to kids.

Jenny McCrory lives in Dunwoody and welcomes the ban.

“I know there are arguments that it’s OK for people that are trying to quit smoking or doing whatever, but standalone vape shops. No, I don’t want them in Dunwoody,” she said.

The ordinance defines a vape store as a business with at least 25 percent of retail sales or floor space devoted to vaping and alternative nicotine products. It would not prohibit sales of vaping products at convenience or grocery stores.

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Chavis Aaronson thinks a ban is extreme.

“People vape. People like their vices. It’s how they get off cigarettes and stuff. Is it bad? Yeah. I don’t wanna vape anymore. But I do vape,” the Dunwoody resident said.

Amy Lorenzo says people will just go elsewhere to find their vaping products.

“There are quite a number of kids in Dunwoody. So if that’s the concern, then perhaps that’s a good call,” she said.

The city already has a moratorium on vape stores. On Monday, council members will vote on whether to make that permanent.

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