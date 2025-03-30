Rockdale deputies investigating Sunday morning homicide

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

According to deputies, RCSO went to investigate a report of a person shot in the area of Hurst Road and McDaniel Mill Road around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead man lying in the front yard of a house there.

Now, investigators are working to determine what happened.

At this time, the victim has not been identified, pending notification of his next of kin and details about the case are unknow.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCSO Tip Line at 770-278-8188.

