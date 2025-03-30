Scattered showers ahead for Sunday, strong storms possible

ATLANTA — As you enjoy the rest of your Sunday, grab an umbrella as scattered showers and the chance for a few storms move through metro Atlanta today.
Today will be warm and humid. There is a slight chance of a stronger storm today, but the higher severe weather risk moves in tomorrow.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be a line of storms ahead of a cold front Monday morning.
The main storm threat will be damaging wind gusts and hail along with a brief spin-up tornado risk.
Here’s what to know for this week:
- A second broken line of storms will be possible on Monday afternoon
- Turning less humid with lots of sun again on Tuesday
