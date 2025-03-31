Gwinnett man arrested for lewd act against 13-year-old girl while out on bond for public indecency

ATLANTA — A man is accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl through a hotel window in Gwinnett County.

The girl’s mother is outraged and says she hopes he stays in jail.

Channel 2’s Matt Johnson obtained body camera video that captured a confrontation before his arrest.

The video shows the moment a security guard at a Gwinnett County extended stay hotel confronted a man accused of preying on a 13-year-old girl.

“That’s a child, and he’s a grown man that’s just sick in his mind,” the girl’s mother, Ashley Felix, said.

Felix said she was horrified to get a call from her daughter while they stayed at the Hometowne Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

“I don’t know what could have happened in that right there second,” Felix said.

Her daughter told a security guard and eventually Norcross police that the stranger performed a lewd act while watching her through a window.

Richard Ramos then confronted 34-year-old Selvin Franco Rivas on March 13.

He said he also asked the man if what the girl said was true.

“The man says yes,” Ramos said.

Ramos detained the suspect at around 7 p.m. until Norcross police arrived and made an arrest for felony child molestation.

Jail records show Rivas was out on bond after a 2023 arrest for public indecency in Gwinnett County.

“We didn’t even know this man was living in the same place when there’s kids, there’s more kids in this property,” Felix said.

Felix said she’s just relieved her daughter won’t have to see him around anymore.

“He needs to be there. He’s in the place that he needs to be,” Felix said.

Because of the seriousness of the crime and the previous arrest, the suspect remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

