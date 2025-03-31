Braves OF Profar suspended 80 games

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended 80 games after a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, the MLB commissioner announced Monday.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program,” the Braves said in a statement. “We fully support the program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from the experience.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred’s office said the suspension without pay, effective immediately, comes after Profar tested positive for the banned substance Chorionic Gonadotrophin, or hCG.

The 32-year-old outfielder signed a 3-year, $2 million contract with Atlanta in the offseason. He made the All-Star team in 2024 with the San Diego Padres, posting season totals of .280 batting average, .380 OBP, 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.

