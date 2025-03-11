Here are the 2025 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt designs

ATLANTA — Perhaps the most coveted part of the annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is the finisher’s T-shirt.

Each year, more than 50,000 participants join the 10-kilometer race from Lenox Square in Buckhead all the way down Peachtree Road to Piedmont Park in midtown on the Fourth of July weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[PHOTOS: Top costumes, characters, heroes at the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race]

A panel of judges has narrowed down hundreds of T-shirt designs to the top five, which the public will be able to vote on.

But which one will win? You won’t find out until the first runner crosses the finish line on Friday, July 4.

You can vote every day until April 10 in the AJC News App.

“The Peachtree finisher’s shirt isn’t just a shirt – it’s a badge of honor that participants treasure,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. “The design contest tradition continues with record participation, just as we saw record-breaking participation at last month’s Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend. We’re gearing up for another sellout Peachtree, and we can’t wait to see what design runners will proudly wear across the finish line.”

RELATED STORIES:

This year’s T-shirt design contest has the largest prize in history. The winning designer will receive $5,600. Second place gets $3,500 and third place receives $2,500.

Registration for the 56th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race has not yet opened.

Check out the designs in the gallery above.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group